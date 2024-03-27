Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.19 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.53 and its 200 day moving average is $135.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.