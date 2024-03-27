D. Scott Neal Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

D. Scott Neal Inc. decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 7.6% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $185.43 and a 1-year high of $256.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.