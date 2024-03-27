Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 136,507 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 184.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 208.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 46,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 169.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the period.

Shares of PSJ stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

