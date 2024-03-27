Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Sells 7,347 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

