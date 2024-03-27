Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

