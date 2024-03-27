Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases 190 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.