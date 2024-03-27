Alhambra Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Read Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.