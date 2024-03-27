Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,318 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

