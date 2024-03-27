Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,258 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $256.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

