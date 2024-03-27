Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 106 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $278.62 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $201.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.92.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

