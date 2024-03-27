Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,114 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

