Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Freeport-McMoRan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 128.9% annually over the last three years. Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,490,074 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,468,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after acquiring an additional 472,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,053,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $470,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,575 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,309,745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $438,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,566 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

