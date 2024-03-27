Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HDB opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

