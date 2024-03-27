Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Entergy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.