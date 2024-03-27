Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,260,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,138,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.