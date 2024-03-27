Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after buying an additional 913,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 59.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after buying an additional 563,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $189.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.50.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

