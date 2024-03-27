Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 304 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 795.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 125,071 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 801.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,073,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,308,000 after acquiring an additional 132,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.92. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.