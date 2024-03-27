Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.