Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 357.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE PB opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

