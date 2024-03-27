Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 743 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.7 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

