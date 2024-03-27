Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 3.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KE opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.32. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $421.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.60 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

