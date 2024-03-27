Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,398 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Solo Brands worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 216.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 894,268 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 538,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 227.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 750,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 521,369 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Stock Up 3.4 %

DTC stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Solo Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $8.86.

Solo Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.