Toncoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $238.73 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $17.02 billion and $238.73 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00006992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00015962 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00023522 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001903 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,193.90 or 0.98485530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00012387 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.27 or 0.00149102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,687,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,685,669.203846 with 3,470,273,684.3345513 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.86216788 USD and is down -9.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $270,369,741.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

