WEMIX (WEMIX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $863.07 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a market cap of $863.07 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00003305 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 955,574,450 coins and its circulating supply is 366,429,458 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 955,551,472.1388582 with 366,403,848.13150644 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.33815184 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $10,623,569.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

