Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

