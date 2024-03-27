Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 261 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $87.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.19.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

