Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after buying an additional 969,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after buying an additional 689,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after buying an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

