Keystone Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,467 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

