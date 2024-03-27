Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $270.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.02. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.17 and a fifty-two week high of $270.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

