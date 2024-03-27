Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,413 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $225.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $227.48.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

