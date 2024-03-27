Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,776 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 403,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 263,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 613,370.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.