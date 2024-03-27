Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 947,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $61,723,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,492,000 after acquiring an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $16,750,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,453,000 after purchasing an additional 289,963 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,237,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $906,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,921.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at $24,237,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,253. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.