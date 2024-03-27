Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,117 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after buying an additional 191,511 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,966 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 39.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOC

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.