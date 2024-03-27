Shimmick (SHIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Shimmick to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shimmick Stock Up 0.1 %

Shimmick stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34. Shimmick has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Get Shimmick alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHIM. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Shimmick in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shimmick in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Shimmick in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shimmick

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIM. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shimmick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.