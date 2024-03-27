Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 29 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $545.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $519.51 and a 200-day moving average of $486.67. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $551.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

