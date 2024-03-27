Apollomics (APLM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Apollomics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Apollomics Price Performance
Shares of Apollomics stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Apollomics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.
Institutional Trading of Apollomics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollomics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter worth about $325,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apollomics
Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.
