Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in RB Global in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,297.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,297.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055 in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.87.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 127.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

