TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

TOMZ opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.