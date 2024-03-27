Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,141 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $141.82 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.