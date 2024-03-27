Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 17,757 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 464,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

