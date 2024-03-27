Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.