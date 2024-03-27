Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,940 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Clean Harbors accounts for approximately 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Clean Harbors worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CLH opened at $198.49 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $200.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.71 and its 200 day moving average is $171.02.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

