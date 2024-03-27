WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

WidePoint Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

