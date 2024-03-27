BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Announces Earnings Results

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.
BioLineRx Stock Performance
Shares of BLRX opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.40. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
