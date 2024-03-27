Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $204.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.58. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $166.35 and a one year high of $225.64.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

