GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

GameStop Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. GameStop has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -517.83 and a beta of -0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 307.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $19,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 11,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

