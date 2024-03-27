Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 702 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

