Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Noah had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $74.64 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Noah Stock Performance

Shares of NOAH opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. Noah has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Noah alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Noah by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Noah by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 109.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.