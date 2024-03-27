Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Issues Earnings Results

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of ($1.91) million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 1.9 %

OXBR opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.86. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

