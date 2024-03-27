Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 572,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.